Strategic Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

