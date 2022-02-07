Strategic Global Advisors LLC Makes New $986,000 Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,229 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after buying an additional 916,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

OTEX stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

