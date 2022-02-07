Strategic Global Advisors LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,652,882 shares of company stock valued at $211,063,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

