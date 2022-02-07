Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,675,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,350,814 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises 2.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,050,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Shares of SUI opened at $190.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

