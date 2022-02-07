Sun (New) (SUN) Market Capitalization Tops $183.25 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $183.25 million and $138.19 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

