Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.84.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$36.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

