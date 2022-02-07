Sunriver Management LLC Takes $9.43 Million Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 256,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,000. NeoGames accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $47,045,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,353,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGames by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 256,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.53. 669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,054. The company has a market capitalization of $517.57 million, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

