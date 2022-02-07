Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 4,271 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $387,335.00.

RUN traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $23.89. 9,462,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,115. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 265,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,033,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,879,000 after acquiring an additional 190,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

