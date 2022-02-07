Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.82) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SUPR. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 134 ($1.80).

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Shares of LON:SUPR opened at GBX 120 ($1.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.68).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.