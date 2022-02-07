Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $573.53 million, a P/E ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,551 shares of company stock worth $533,704 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

