Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have commented on BIOVF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

