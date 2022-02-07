Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

NYSE SYF opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

