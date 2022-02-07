Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Boosted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.96. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.64.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

