T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

TMUS stock opened at $120.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $4,959,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

