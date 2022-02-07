Taraxa (TARA) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.07 Million

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Taraxa has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. Taraxa has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taraxa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taraxa Profile

TARA is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

