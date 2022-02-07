Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

NYSE:TGT opened at $214.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,042,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

