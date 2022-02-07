TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Holdings Decreased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,467,000 after purchasing an additional 775,541 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TC Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,233 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,294,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $782,944,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $50.65 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRP. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

