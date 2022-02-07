TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,509,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after acquiring an additional 775,541 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,233 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,294,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.26%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

