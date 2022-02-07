TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.40

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 11428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $766.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.