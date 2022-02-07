Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 2,750,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd cut its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,309,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,750,000 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 3.0% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $852,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

