Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,002,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,056,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JXN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

JXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

