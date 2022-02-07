Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,428,572 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after selling 3,571,428 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.61% of DiDi Global worth $229,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Natixis bought a new position in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,276,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIDI traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 3.60. 421,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,296,145. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.40. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.33 and a 52 week high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

