The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 67,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 633,929 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $9.93.
A number of brokerages have commented on TCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.24.
About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)
The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.
