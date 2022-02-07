The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 67,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 633,929 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

