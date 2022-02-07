The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $153.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

