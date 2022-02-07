The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $367.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.19 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.