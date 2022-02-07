The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Position Lessened by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA decreased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Lovesac makes up 0.9% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $46,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth $240,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $204,667.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $3,575,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,447,444. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $49.36 on Monday. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $746.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. raised their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

