The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 13,561 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,855,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $273.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

