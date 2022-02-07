The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $111.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

