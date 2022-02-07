The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

