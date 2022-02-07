The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 901.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,442,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $132.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $130.91 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

