The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,819 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bunge were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 18.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

BG opened at $98.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $101.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.37.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.