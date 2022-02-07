The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) vs. P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Head to Head Contrast

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 2.03% 12.90% 2.66%

This table compares P3 Health Partners and The Pennant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 1.05 $15.74 million $0.29 49.86

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for P3 Health Partners and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Pennant Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.13%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats P3 Health Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

