The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,972. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

