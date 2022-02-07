Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Farallon Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Farallon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 364,419 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.8% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $559,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $598.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $235.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

