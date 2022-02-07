Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Thermon Group in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a PE ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 1.47. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

