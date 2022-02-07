Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 74.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,361 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $111.92 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $69.67 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.