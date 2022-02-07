Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases New Shares in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Full House Resorts accounts for 0.8% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

FLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Full House Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $8.09 on Monday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $123,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,838 shares of company stock valued at $157,999. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.