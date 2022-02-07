Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,300 Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Celcuity accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter worth about $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 538.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 319,034 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $2,856,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter worth about $4,661,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 7.0% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 121,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. Celcuity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.