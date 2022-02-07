Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $14.31

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $13.95. Tidewater shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2,039 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $588.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 77,682 shares of company stock valued at $850,510. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tidewater by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,853,000 after acquiring an additional 185,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tidewater by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tidewater by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

