Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $24.40 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.96. 85,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,016,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.10. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $264.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

