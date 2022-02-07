Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $26.80 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $49.25. 141,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,082,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

