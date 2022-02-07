Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,786 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

INTC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 274,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,546,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.