TOWER Hits Market Cap of $7.71 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $437,753.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

