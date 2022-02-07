Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.00 Million

Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will report $410.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $345.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

TSEM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,414. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

