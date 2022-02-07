TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 1.5% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $59,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after buying an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,417,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 193,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,826,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.50.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $10.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $630.17. 1,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $616.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.22.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

