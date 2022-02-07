TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,031,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750,800 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $228,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after buying an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $100.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.