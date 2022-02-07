Tremblant Capital Group Has $32.36 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tremblant Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,633 shares during the quarter. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.11% of Chewy worth $32,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Chewy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.99. 86,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,139. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,408.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

