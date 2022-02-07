Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,375 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.35. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.