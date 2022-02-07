Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.05 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

