Trexquant Investment LP Invests $640,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,508,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $103.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

